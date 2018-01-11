You Can Finally Sing Along with Abu's 'Talat Daqat' in Dubai

Abu took the Egyptian music by storm in 2017 (Source: @abumusic - Instagram)

The Second Edition of the Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards (DIAFA) is set to take place on Thursday, the 11th of January at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai. The singer that took the Egyptian music by storm in 2017, Abu, is scheduled to perform at the ceremony.





(Source: Instagram - @diafaofficial)

The first edition of DIAFA was dedicated to His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the Country, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.The first edition was broadcasted on MBC Wanasah, LBC, Rotana Khalijiya, and Rotana Music. It was also announced that the after party will take place in the renowned White Dubai.

People can vote for their Star of the Year and Blogger of the year through DIAFA’s website. DIAFA is an annual prestigious and unique event that honors distinguished International and Arab personalities, selected by a qualified committee, for their annual achievements and contributions towards communities and societies betterment.