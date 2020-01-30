You F**k! Leaked Video Shows Noha Nabil Yelling Swear Words at Her Son.. Watch

A leaked video from Kuwaiti fashionista Noha Nabil's home is being shared by social media activists, showing her screaming at her child and cursing at him using unspeakable profanities, subjecting her to severe criticism.

A social media activist filmed himself while watching the leaked video and clarifies the dialogue from the unclear audio. In it, Nabil appeared standing in front of her child and insulting him with inappropriate words.

However, the clip is not very clear, and does not confirm for certain that the screaming woman is in fact Noha Nabil. More details have yet to be revealed as investigations take place, according to @almajlliss Twitter account.