You Got Back to Your First Wife.. I am Leaving You! Angham Asks for Divorce of Husband Ahmed Ibrahim

Egyptian songstress Angham began the procedures to separate from her husband, Egyptian music distributor Ahmed Ibrahim, feeling deeply offended by the latter's greeting of his first wife, Yasmine Issa, on International Women's Day, and his announcement that she is officially his wife again.

A source close to Angham revealed, in a statement to Foochia.com, that the artist insists on leaving Ahmed Ibrahim, explaining that she asked him to divorce her, but he refused in the hope of calming things down between them.

The source pointed out that Angham has indeed filed a law suit asking for divorce, noting that she does not mind having a peaceful separation in a manner that preserves friendship and respect between the two, but was forced to take this action because of her husband's refusal to divorce her.