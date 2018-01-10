You Have Just Lost Your Chance to DM Meghan Markle!

Bride-to-be Meghan Markle is no longer on social media. (Source: Kathy Hutchins - Shutterstock)

The 36-year-old American actress removed herself from Twitter, Instagram and Facebook on Tuesday prior to her May 19 nuptials to British royal Prince Harry.

"Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time, she has taken the decision to close them," Kensington Palace told Us Weekly.

Markle previously shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, in April.

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig," she wrote in a farewell post. "Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world.'"

Markle got engaged to Prince Harry in November after more than a year of dating. Updates about the star will still be found on the official royal accounts, including the Kensington Palace official Twitter account.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at POP Brixton to visit @ReprezentRadio," the palace tweeted of the couple's first official royal engagement of 2018, which took place in London.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at POP Brixton to visit @ReprezentRadio pic.twitter.com/NsxphnLDod — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 9 January 2018

Markle and Prince Harry will marry May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.