'You Look Like a Man'! Farah Bsieso Jokingly Responds to Trolls Over Her Natural Beauty (Video)

Published June 11th, 2020 - 07:42 GMT
Name of talented actress Farah Bsieso returned to trend again in recent days after her recent images went viral.

Unfortunately, Farah was trolled by some users on social media, who described her as looking like a man as she ages.

Bsieso didn't really care about these negative comments, instead she laughed it off and said that she would make a very handsome man.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The way you speak to yourself matters.

A post shared by Farah Bsieso فرح بسيسو (@farahbsieso) on

Farah added that the audience is weird because they criticize actresses, who undergo plastic surgeries and use botox and fillers, and here she is not using any of these and is still being criticized.

During the live Instagram video with her 14.8k followers, she added that she currently lives in California with her husband and two daughters.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marzug Mohamed (@marzugmohamed) on

She clarified to one follower, who asked her why she doesn't speak in Syrian accent, that she is Palestinian and that's her original accent, and she only speaks Syrian in her series.

 


