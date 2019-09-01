You Me At Six Have Songs Ready for Release

The 'What's It Like' rockers - made up of Josh Franceschi, Chris Miller, Max Helyer, Matt Barnes and Dan Flint - unveiled their latest track this month, and now they've revealed there is a wealth of material on the way.







Explaining the band's prolific output, frontman Josh exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I just think the landscape has changed in music. No one's expecting bands to put a record out and then not put another one out for three years, and you just tour for 24 months.



"No one's like that anymore. But also we've got the songs and we want to have them out - we don't want to just be sitting on material.



"So yeah, we've got a bunch of songs already recorded so we're gonna finish the record off. We have some more music coming out this year, and than an album on its way in 2020."



Lead guitarist Chris added that the band don't feel restricted anymore, with the music industry changing so that "anyone can make music".



He admitted the saturated market and increased opportunities for all artists means the 'Save It For The Bedroom' hitmakers are keen to stay ahead of the game.



He said: "Yeah, I think you've gotta drive because you look at how many great artists are succeeding right now from doing all the hard work themselves.



"I don't think we want to be left behind because this is something that we love doing, and it's great to have another drive."

Meanwhile, the group will be celebrating their career - and showing off how their sound has developed - on September 8 when they headline Gunnersville for their biggest outdoor UK headline show to date.



The mammoth set will see You Me At Six playing all 27 of their singles in chronological order from the 'Take Off Your Colours' era to their most recent release.



Chris said: "We've done a lot of festivals this summer, and when we were approached to do Gunnersville, we wanted to make it a bit more special and unique from a fan's point of view. It kinda shows the history of where the band has started and where we are now - I think that'll be an interesting watch for everyone who's a You Me At Six fan."