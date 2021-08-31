''You'' Season 3 Returns With a New Character

Joe Goldberg returns!

Netflix released You's trailer on thier official Youtube page, "Let's just say, I'm hoping you'll do as I say and not as I do," Penn Badgley says in the clip.

"A boy is not what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of mini-me was purely exciting and not without challenges," Joe says.

"Let's just say, I hope you'll do as I say, not as I do, but for you I could change. I'll be a man you look up to, a man you will be proud to call dad."

"Choosing your name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I'll make to give you the best life possible. To protect you, to shape who you will become. Who are you going to be?" Badgely says.

Season 3 of the psychological thriller will begin with Joe and Quinn married and raising their son, Henry, in the northern California suburb of Madre Linda.

Joe admits he fears his son might inherit his sinister ways.

The second season of the show saw Joe leave New York for Los Angeles, where he changed his name to Will and met Love Quinn.

You Season 3 premieres Oct. 15 on Netflix.