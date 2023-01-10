'You' season 4 coming very soon

ALBAWABA - Joe Goldberg, played by actor Penn Badgley to return again in You season 4 with a new obsession, but this time, he'll return as the prey and not the predator.

And now, the trailer for You season 4 is out, where Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg in not the only murder in London.

Joe Goldberg's latest step was moving to London to work as a literature professor named Jonathan Moore, however, soon after, Joe finds out that he may not be the only murder in the area.

New year, new country, new persona - and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past. YOU S4 Part 1 comes to Netflix on February 9th. pic.twitter.com/OgOS2pb1RN — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 9, 2023

You's official Twitter page posted a tweet announcing the release date of the new season where the caption read: ''New year, new country, new persona - and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past. YOU S4 Part 1 comes to Netflix on Feb. 9.''

And in another post on Instagram, the official page for the Netflix series shared a poster of the production with the caption: ''There's an imposter among us.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor