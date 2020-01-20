You Won't Believe How Old Mai Ezz Eldin Just Turned! And How Did She Respond to Israeli Lt. Avichay Adraee's Birthday Wish?

Egyptian actress Mai Ezz Eldin topped the search list on Google in Egypt on the occasion of her birthday, as many stars and celebrities sent her greetings.

The 19th of January coincided with Ezz Eldin's birthday as she turned 40 years old, a number that shocked many viewers who couldn't believe Mai's age, given her youthful appearance.

For her birthday Mai also received a greeting from the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on Twitter, which provoked many reactions.

Adraee tweeted a picture collage of Mai, captioning it:

"Today marks the birthday of the Egyptian actress Mai Ezz Eldin, and the roles she played in her multiple films differed, on this occasion I would like to congratulate her in a distinctive way, I hope that you are well every year .”

But Mai completely ignored his congratulatory message, and did not positively nor negatively respond.