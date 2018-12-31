Younes Bendjima Gives a Heartwarming Shoutout to Ex Courtney Kardashian

They split over the summer after nearly two years together (Source: kourtneykardash / Instagram)

They split over the summer after nearly two years together.

But Kourtney Kardashian, 39, received a heartfelt shout-out from her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, on Sunday.

'Let's not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out, I'm not the type of man that forget moments like that,' Younes said. 'You an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens.

'It's all love at the end of the day we don't know what can happen tmw so there you go.'

The message was posted alongside a photo of Kourtney sitting on a cushion on a mountain top.

It's been four months since Kourtney and Younes ended their two-year relationship and it was key part of the snaps in the model's review of the year that he posted on his Instagram stories.

It included a repost of a May video, which shows Kourtney dancing in her seat at an outdoor dining table. 'all love … We live we learn,' he wrote.

Getting ready for a walk: Their two-year relationship was a key part of the snaps in the former boxer-turned-model 's review of the year that he posted on his Instagram stories on Sunday

The former couple called it quits after the relationship simply 'ran its course,' a source told Us Weekly at the time, despite rumors of his infidelity.

'Younes is working and busy and Kourtney is busy with her three children,' the source explained.

She shares sons Mason, nine, and Reign, four, plus daughter Penelope, six, with her ex Scott Disick.

Who won: The mother-of-threel ooked away as the game continued

Their Instagram accounts presented a strong relationship and earlier this year, they celebrated their birthdays together on the Malibu coast and the Colorado River before taking a romantic trip to Italy in June.

The reality star and fashion mogul was the one who broke things off with Younes, according to the Us Weekly source.

'She ended it because it just wasn’t working anymore,' per the insider, noting that 'there wasn’t any dramatic moment.'