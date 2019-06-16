Part of the ongoing Music in the Studio series, curated by pianist Amira Fouad, the annual Young Talents Concert returns to celebrate the wealth of young musical talent in the UAE.



This anticipated concert fashions a valuable platform for youth to share their talents, many of who have performed in Music in the Studio Masterclasses and Workshops. Soloists, conductors and orchestral members will take the stage, along with the National Youth Orchestra, which stars 30 of the most gifted musicians in the UAE and is conducted by Maestro Munir Bakieh.

Date 22 June 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Dubai Opera Telephone +971 4 440 8888 Ticket price AED95 Admission 4pm Website http://www.dubaiopera.com/showlist/celebration-young-talents-uae/