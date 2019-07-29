Your August Playlist: Live Concerts In Dubai This Month

Summer spirits reach new heights this August with a fair share of reunions, comebacks and debuts to keep things upbeat. Old-school pop and new-age rock share a stage at Coca-Cola Arena, as Westlife and The 1975 make a pit stop in Dubai on their world tours. Add to that playlist throwback and Eid concerts to keep you dancing, singing, jiving and vibing through the summer. Here are all the concerts happening in Dubai this August.

The 1975

They might be young and vibey but there’s no fluff in The 1975’s cool-guy aesthetic. The four-piece group made waves with their first EP, Facedown, in 2012 and it has been an uphill climb to stardom since then. Their genre-agnostic melodies and piercing lyrics are the marks of no-nonsense musicians who aren’t afraid of experimenting. The 1975 are behind moody tracks like ‘Somebody Else’ and uptempo hits like ‘A Change Of Heart’, which you can hear live at Coca-Cola Arena on 14 August.

When: 14 August

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Nancy Ajram and Saif Nabeel

Nancy Ajram needs no introduction. The Lebanese starlet is one of the most popular figures in the region’s music industry, and her success continues to increase. She’ll celebrate Eid with a live show in Dubai, joined by Iraqi composer Saif Nabeel. This dynamic duo is sure to impress with electrifying performances of fan favourites all night long.

When: 15 August

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Speed Bash 2019

Declared the Don of Remixes, India’s DJ Aqeel is your go-to producer for facelifted Bollywood tunes. The celebrity DJ entered the game in 2000 and transformed popular tunes, old and new, into fast-tempo, dance-friendly tracks. He’s coming back to Dubai for the first time in ten years, so you can expect to hear early smash hits like ‘Tu Hai Wahi’ as well as new mixes to the latest tunes flooding dance floors across India.

When: 15 August

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

The Ultimate Boyband Reunion

We may never see One Direction, NSYNC, Take That and Westlife perform all at once, but we can get a close second at Theatre by QE2’s The Ultimate Boyband Reunion. Four talented singers will take concert-goers on a journey through the then and now of boyband history, performing fan favourites by those swoon-worthy boy bands, and then some. Belt along to pop classics from the 1990s till now including ‘Love Me For A Reason’ and ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2.

When: 28 - 30 August

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2

Westlife

Too much of a Westlife fan to be satisfied by an almost-lifelike tribute band? You’re in for a treat because the real Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne are performing at Coca-Cola Arena that same weekend. The show will be a hefty serving of nostalgia as the band revives two decades of chart-topping, record-breaking tracks. Westlife is currently on their widely successful Twenty Tour, which sees the band share a spotlight for the first time in eight years.

When: 29 August

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

