Your March Playlist: Top Concerts in Dubai

March is the month of music in Dubai (Shutterstock)

Every month there’s something exciting happening in Dubai and March is no different. It’s all about the music as Liam Payne, Little Mix, Salman Khan, Busted and more perform at state-of-the-art venues around the city for shows too good to miss. See who and what Dubai has to offer this March.

Get down, down, down with Jay Sean

Singer, songwriter, rapper, music producer and beatboxer extraordinaire Jay Sean is one of the first superstars to touch down in Dubai this March. The artist that gave us all-time dance tracks ‘Down’ featuring Lil Wayne, ‘Do You Remember’ with Sean Paul and the new number ‘Call My Name’ is performing at Global Village this week. That's right – for just AED15, get your fill of world travel and Jay Sean all in one night.

When: 8 March

Where: Global Village, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Spend an evening with Tom Odell

Tom Odell attracted critical acclaim from the get-go. His debut EP, Songs from Another Love, won him the Critics' Choice at the BRIT Awards in 2013 and Songwriter of the Year at Ivor Novello Awards a year later. Ten years down the line and Odell's popularity only grows, building himself a sturdy home in the indie/folk pop genre with soulful songs like ‘Another Love’ and ‘Go Tell Her Now’. See him perform at The Rotunda – a stunning 360-viewing venue at Caesars Palace Bluewaters – on 12 March.

When: 12 March

Where: The Rotunda, Caesars Palace Bluewaters

Reunite with Busted

Pop-punk band Busted are back together and better than ever. If you don’t believe us, head to Irish Village. The trio behind nostalgia-inducing hits ‘Year 3000’, ‘What I Go To School For’ and new single ‘Nineties’ are teaming up once more after a 14-year hiatus. They just released their fourth and latest studio album Half Way There so prepare for new takes on their original sound.

When: 14 March

Where: Irish Village, Garhoud

Groove with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Get ready for a star-powered performance lighting up Dubai Festival City. Superstars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Prabhu Deva, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez and more make up the celebrity-heavy cast of Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded. Breathtaking dance sequences, musical performances, entertaining skits and quick-witted banter await at what may just be 2019’s biggest Bollywood extravaganza.

When: 15 March

Where: South Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City

Bring the family to Live on the Lawns

Get a taste for local talent at the freshly launched Live on the Lawns. Held on the sprawling greenery at Trump International Golf Course, this new family-friendly music concert will feature artists like Jay and Foe, Vandalye, Aman Sheriff, Red Around and more. Enjoy the spread of delicious foods – from gluten-free dishes to carnivorous delights – and peruse artisanal goods at a pop-up market of local vendors.

When: 15-16 March

Where: Trump International Golf Course

(Sham)rock the night away with Hothouse Flowers

Kick off Paddy’s Day with Irish rock band Hothouse Flowers. Legends since the release of their history-making debut album People, they are known for marrying traditional Irish melodies with soul, gospel and rock influences for a rich and powerful sound. They’re playing a repertoire of their top tunes at Dubai Opera on 17 March, including hits ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ and ‘Feet on the Ground’.

When: 17 March

Where: Dubai Opera

Sing along with KZ Tandingan

Dance the night away with The X Factor Philippines’ season one winner, KZ Tandingan. The Filipino songstress is a force of nature with enough awards and chart-topping singles throughout her six-year career to show for it. Acoustic, jazz, pop and R&B – there’s no genre this multi-talented star can’t conquer. See her bring her absolute A-game to Dubai World Trade Centre on 22 March.

When: 22 March

Where: Zabeel Hall 7, Dubai World Trade Centre

Get in some family time at Housphere

Here’s a music marathon for the whole family. Enjoy 10 hours of live performances, entertaining activities, onsite sports and dance shows at the first edition of Housphere. Inna, a super successful artist from Romania, is set to perform alongside Dubai’s very own DJ Amir Sharara and California’s star saxophonist Matt West. Face painting, volleyball and a whole day of non-stop fun awaits.

When: 22 March

Where: Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills

Give it up for Liam Payne, Rita Ora and Little Mix

That’s right – just like Bollywood has a star-studded show on offer this March, Hollywood’s bringing one to match. Former One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne, ‘Hot Right Now’ sensation Rita Ora and girl group Little Mix are getting together for a live concert at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. ‘Work’, ‘Girls’ and ‘Get Low’ – this show is the al fresco celebration of chart-topping hits you’ve been looking for.

When: 23 March

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Catch Amr Diab live under the stars

One of the Arab world’s biggest icons, Amr Diab is taking over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre soon after Liam Payne and friends. The Egyptian artist will perform a catalogue of his top tracks that have rendered him the best selling artist in the Middle East, a multi-award-winning artist and even a Guinness world recorder holder for his accolades. There's no better way to wrap up March in Dubai than at a concert by this pan-Arab musical hero.

When: 28 March

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

