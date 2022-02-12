You're Busted! Kim Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping her Image

It was business as usual for Kim Kardashian as she took to Instagram to share a new gym photo on Friday where she looked slender in a blue onesie.

But moments after the upload, some fans appeared in the comments to call out what they thought to be a subtle editing fail.

'Wait this is edited,' one follower wrote, referencing a slight bend in the metal workout equipment behind her.

However, Kim later posted a picture from a different angle, proving there was no edit mishap, but rather a curve in the machine.

Another chimed in to say, 'The side of the table is bended. I never knew tables could bend.'

Someone else added, 'Nooooo not the curvy background,' with crying laughing emojis.

Others noted, 'The morphed background,' and, 'Whoever photoshopped this didn't do their job right.'

Kim, meanwhile, wrote in the caption: 'Chin up or the crown slips.'

Kim didn't verbally respond to the critics, but later in the day she turned to Instagram Stories to share a new photo.

She indirectly put the confusion to rest, as she posted an updated photo of her sitting on the machine in question.

She held four pound weights in her hands and leaned slightly forward, making sure the curved chair on the workout machine was in plain view.



The star added a single emoji with a bead of sweat on its face.

The SKIMS founder was wearing a figure-hugging baby blue bodysuit with a low-cut scoop neck that showed off her ample cleavage.

The reality TV star-turned-billionaire mogul was notably wearing a pair of Yeezys, from estranged husband Kanye West's Adidas brand in the posts.

It follows a recent outing in which the multihyphenate ditched her normal rotation of the shoes for a pair of Vans.

In her new interview with Vogue magazine, the businesswoman made it clear that despite what transpires between her and her former spouse, she makes it a point to keep stay composed for her kids - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

'You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be "Your dad's the best." Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through,' she said.

The fashion icon also said she plans to use her phone less as she noted, 'I'm going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don't want to see something on Instagram.

'Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, "Post and ghost."'

Seemingly sticking to that mantra, on Friday Kim dropped in on Instagram to share a positive message with her 285 million followers.

In Stories she posted a note that said, 'If you're out here working towards your dream and goals, I hope it works out for you. I'm rooting for you.'