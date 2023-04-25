You're a father, Harry! Daniel Radcliffe is a dad

ALBAWABA - Daniel Radcliffe is a first time dad.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, 33, reportedly welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Erin Drake, 38.

The lovebirds who have been dating for more than 10 years have been spotted walking around New York City on Monday with their new bundle of joy as Radcliffe was seen pushing the newborn's baby cart while Drake followed behind him.

The actor sported a blue baseball cap, a surgical face mask with a grey t-shirt and a hoodie, while Drake went casual with a black shirt, denim jeans and and bright orange boots.

Welcome little one and congrats to Dan and Erin ❤️❤️❤️Their Baby arrived ❤️❤️

(More in the comments)#danielradcliffe #erindarke pic.twitter.com/ETVteH7tRW — Daniel Radcliffe Germany (@Danradgermany) April 25, 2023

According to Dailymail, a source close to the couple was said to have confirmed the happy news in March.

A source told The Mirror: "Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three."