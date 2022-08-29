Yung Gravy Makes Out With Addison Rae's Mom at The VMA's

  1. Home
Published August 29th, 2022 - 08:05 GMT
Sheri Easterling, 42 stole the show at the Video Music Awards
Highlights
Sheri Easterling, 42, and rapper Yung Gravy, 26, make out on the VMAs red carpet

Addison Rae‘s mom, Sheri Easterling, 42 stole the show at the Video Music Awards as she made her red carpet debut with rapper Yung Gravy, 26.

While talking to reporters, Yung Gravy revealed that her met Sheri online, he added: ''You know, I’m from the furthest north it gets and she’s from the furthest south it gets. I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match.”

The pair were not afraid to show some PDA on the red carpet, as the love birds were inseparable as they were showing of their make out skills on the red carpet.  

Yung Gravy wore a black suit with a purple shirt underneath while Sheri Easterling donned a lavender dress that was fully covered from the front, and her back exposed, as it tied with lace-up detail along one side.

This is the first love for Sherri following her break up from estranged husband Monty Lopez.

Lopez, is not a fan of the new romance, as he called the musician out challenging him to a boxing match, Gravy replied: "I’m a grown man. I’m not gonna fight you over TikTok drama. You’ve got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family. So grow up, get some help, and if we cross paths in real life, don’t do anything stupid.”

This news comes after Addison Rae unfollowed her mother Sheri Easterling on Instagram. amid the revelation Rae's father, Monty had an alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman named Renée Ash. 

Sheri commented on the news with her reaction, describing the circumstance as “heart-wrenching.”

And it looks like Addison is not happy with both parents. 

 

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

