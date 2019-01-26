Zac Efron Turns Into a Serial Killer in Evil and Vile Movie

(Voltage Pictures)

Zac Efron is the spitting image of Ted Bundy.

The 31-year-old heartthrob is stepping into the eerie shoes of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy for the upcoming biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

A teaser for the thriller was released on Friday ahead of its Sundance debut.

The film tells the story of Bundy's infamous crime spree in the 1970s where he murdered dozens of women.

Later he famously defended himself in court and amassed a disturbing number of female fans.

Extremely Wicked is told through the eyes of the madman's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, played by Lily Collins, testified on his behalf at trial.

She was so enamored with the serial killer that she even said 'yes' when he proposed to her during that time.

Bundy was accused of brutally murdering and assaulting over 30 women and later performing sexual acts with the corpses.

He even decapitated several victims and kept the severed heads at mementos.

Efron's resemblance to the charismatic killer is uncanny in the trailer.

The preview shows Efron and Collins' on screen romance as he masqueraded as a family man.

In high octane series of quick shots, the teaser hints at scenes of Bundy's killing spree, his arrests and escapes and, of course, his famous trial.

At one point Efron tells Collins that he (Bundy) is more popular 'than Disney.'

The High School Musical alum stepped out of his comedic comfort zone to take the role as America's most famous serial killer.

Aside from his natural looks being similar to that of Bundy's, Efron appeared to master the murderers enigmatic smirk and eve grew his hair out for the flick to match the convict's brown waves.

In one scene, the star shrugged off his shirt while in police custody and flexed his famous rock hard abs.

Along with Collins and Efron, the film also stars John Malkovich, Jim Parsons, Angela Sarafyan, Jeffrey Donovan and Haley Joel Osment.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile debuts January 26 at the Sundance Film Festival.