Zac Efron's Explains How His Facial Features Changed

Zac Efron has clarified the reasons behind his physical transformation last year and revealed for the first time the specifics of a catastrophic event.

After fans realized that the High School Musical actor's appearance had changed in 2021, speculation about cosmetic surgery began to circulate.

Despite the growing rumors, Zac, 34, has never publicly addressed them; nevertheless, he has finally disclosed what led to his metamorphosis.

The Hollywood celebrity admitted in a recent interview that while rushing through his home, he tripped over a sock and shattered his jaw, causing the muscles in his face to bulge.

Zac's accident involved him hitting his chin against the granite corner of a fountain, rendering him unconscious almost like a scene from one of his big-budget films.

His "chin bone was dangling off his face" when he woke up.

The reason Zac's face changed so dramatically is because he had to add masseter muscles to the interior of his face and focus on strengthening his jaw. Zac is featured on the cover of Men's Health magazine's October 2022 issue.

The masseters simply expanded. They simply became very, very large,' he told the publication.

When Zac Efron made an appearance in a video for Earth Day, fans started to wonder about his appearance! The Musical, with a noticeably thicker jawline.

Kyle Sandilands, a radio host from Australia and a friend of the actor, insisted that the actor would never get surgery.

"If he had undergone any plastic surgery, I would know." It's comparable like buying a Picasso and letting your child finger paint all over it. Why even try? On the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Kyle said.

Before his mother, Starla Baskett, contacted him to inquire about if he had received plastic surgery, Zac had no idea that he had become popular.

Since Zac Efron notably bulked up for his role in the Baywatch remake on the big screen, more than just his appearance has altered in recent years.

However, it came at a cost because the actor, who now predominantly resides in Australia, admitted the rigorous exercise regimen caused him to experience a "quite serious depression."

Written By : Lara Al-Nimri