Zachary Levi Shares First Poster For Hero 'Shazam!'

(Zachary Levi/ Instagram)

Zachary Levi has uploaded onto Instagram the first poster for Warner Bros. and DC Comics next superhero epic, Shazam!

The poster, released on Thursday, features Levi in full-costume as the titular hero leaning up against a wall while using his cellphone and chewing on bubble gum.

"Just say the word," reads the tagline, a reference to how young Billy Batson -- set to be portrayed by Asher Angel -- can become an adult superhero (Levi) by saying the word "Shazam."

"Heyooo! The new poster for @ShazamMovie is herrre! Aaannnd, there's a new trailer coming in the new year," Levi said, hinting at when the next trailer for the film will be released.

Shazam! is set to arrive in theaters on April 5. David F. Sandberg is directing based off a screenplay by Henry Gayden. Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy's best friend Freddy and Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana are also set to star.