Zaki Fateen Abdel Wahab Passes Away at The Age of 61

Artist Zaki Fateen Abdel Wahab passed away at the age of 61 after a struggle with cancer.

Abdel Wahab's funeral will be held at 4:30 this afternoon from the Sayeda Nafisa Mosque in Egypt.

The actor suffered from two major crises, lung cancer and a brain tumor, as he had a brain tumor last June, and in mid-2019 he developed lung cancer.

His last participation in the movie "The Spider" was with Ahmed El-Sakka, and the film has not yet been shown, and for the past period he has been unable to perform surgery to remove the tumor because of its spread in the body.

Zaki Fateen Abdel Wahab is the son of the late great director Fateen Abdel Wahab, and the late great artist Laila Mourad.