Zara Larsson Apologises to James Charles For Criticising Him

The 21-year-old singer has returned to social media to address the fallout of the drama, which saw the YouTube star blasted by fans on his channel - which has lost over a million subscribers on the site - over messages to straight men in relationships, and she has sought to clarify her stance.





In a lengthy Twitter post, Zara - who has discovered James sent just one direct message to her man Brian Whittaker - wrote: "I feel extra bad considering the fact that I later on corrected myself and took down my tweet after my boyfriend talked to me and showed me the DM. It really wasn't that bad.



"But obviously, since everybody loves some drama, no one really cared about me trying to explain how it really went down.



"Of course you're allowed to flirt with people online, like I did, and to call someone beautiful in the comments is only nice! No harm done.



"I do think it's disrespectful though to try it with someone who is taken and I must admit I have a hard time believing you didn't know that we were in a relationship since he posts about me."



Zara added that while she doesn't "condone" James' actions, she thinks the level of backlash directed towards the YouTuber is partly down to "homophobia".



She continued: ""What seems to be the thing here is that my boyfriend wasn't the only one and that's why I don't condone that behaviour.



"You have for example previously tweeted saying that straight men will be the death of you etc which is concerning considering the fact that they will never give consent since they don't play for team D.



"I don't know you personally but the only thing I know is that Brian and I have absolutely nothing against you. And whole heartily believe that one of the reasons this got way out of proportion is homophobia and the fact that this effected straight men. (sic)"



James has since responded on social media to "accept" the apology.



He replied: "Thank you @zaralarsson for addressing this... i really appreciate it, and i accept your apology!! all love from me and the sisters (sic)"