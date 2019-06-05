'Zay El Shams' Series Has No Official Pages on Facebook

Producer Mohammad Msheish, the producer of the series "Zay El Shams" (Like the Sun), confirmed that there are no official pages for the series on social media, after a post that explains the events of the last episode of the series was posted to an unofficial social media page.





The producer confirmed through his personal account on Twitter the production of a second season of the series, stressing that the interpretation of events posted on one of the social media pages titled "Zay El Shams" is not correct.

He added that the ending of the first season marks the beginning of new events that will be revealed in the second season.

Msheish wrote on Twitter: "I like to note that 'Zay El Shams' series has no official pages on social media and none of those that exist is official. There were no deleted scenes from the final episode and the ending is the beginning of new events and secrets to be discovered in the second season in Ramadan 2020 Inshallah".

The unofficial page's post was circulated via Facebook since it had a clarification of the events of the last episode of the series, saying that "Mustafa" is the real father of "Joseph" and that there is no intention to produce a second season of the series, but it was closed shortly after.

The series "Zay El Shams" (Like the Sun) stars Dina Al-Sherbini, Rahim Abdul Ghafoor, Ahmed Al-Saadani, Ahmed Daoud and Sawsan Badr. It is written by Myriam Naoum and directed by Sameh Abdel Aziz.