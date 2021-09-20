Zayn And Gigi Hadid Share Rare Glimpse of Baby Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrated their daughter Khai’s first birthday yesterday in New York City.

And on the weekend Hadid's family took to social media to celebrate and send happy wishes to the 1-year-old, however they still managed to keep Khai's privacy and avoided showing her face by adding emojis.

''Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!!You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can't wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all. @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend," Gigi's sister Bella wrote to her Instagram page.

Also celebrating the baby's birthday was Hadid's mother Yolanda, who posted a series of images to her Instagram page, ''Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai…. No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year… I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday.'' she wrote.

Gigi’s sister Alana posted very rare shots of Zayn, Khai, and Gigi together at the party, along with the impressive balloon arrangement their parents had set up.

''Happy birthday to one of the best things to happen to our little world Khai watching my amazing little sister become the most wonderful mother makes me tear up with pride. Can’t wait to see you grow little girl your Aunty Alana loves you. Thanks for giving us this angel @gigihadid @zayn happy 1st birthday to you, you have done such an amazing job.'' Alana captioned.

Dua Lipa was among the stars who wished Khai a happy birthday, Lipa posted a sweet pic of the 1 year-old sitting on her lap, and wrote ''Happy Birthday Perfect Angel Khai''