Zayn Malik Shares a Picture of New Tattoo on His Head

Zayn Has an extensive collection of inkings (Source: zaynmalik / Instagram )

Zayn Malik has showed off a new giant floral tattoo on his head.



The former One Direction star has an extensive collection of inkings - more than 60 to be precise - and on Tuesday (16.10.18) the 25-year-old singer shared his latest addition, which covers one side of his shaven head, with his 29.8 million Instagram followers.





The 'Dusk Till Dawn' hitmaker's latest body art follows the rose he had on the back of his head, which came after he split with Gigi Hadid.



He also had the model's eyes inked on his chest when they started dating.



Other pieces include a revolver handgun on his left hip, a huge snake on his right shoulder and a tiger on his upper left arm.



The singer got a tattoo tribute to his ex-fiancée, Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, on his right arm in 2013 when they were together and the inking could be seen on display in his video for 'Pillow Talk' - in which he is seen kissing Gigi - but it has since been covered up.



Zayn also paid homage to his debut solo LP 'Mind of Mine' by getting the title of the 2016 record inked on him.

He revealed at the time: "I just got a tattoo on my leg and my arm, I did them both in the same session. I got a tattoo for the album: the name of the album."



The record was released on the anniversary of the day he made the decision to quit the world's biggest boyband One Direction to go it alone.



And Zayn got one on his leg, which he admitted was "weird" as it features a man smoking.



He added: "The thing on my leg, it's kind of weird, it's an outline of a dude smoking which is pretty mega."