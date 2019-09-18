Zayn Malik's Misses His 17 Years Old Sister's Wedding

Zayn Malik's youngest sister Safaa has got married just three days after turning 17.

The sixth former, who celebrated her birthday last Friday, wed her boyfriend Martin Tiser on Monday in a traditional Nikkah ceremony in their home city of Bradford.

Proud mum Trisha shared a number of snaps of the newlyweds on Instagram alongside the caption, 'My baby girls big day' (sic)'.

The bride and groom posed for pictures on their special day, flanked by their delighted mums on either side.

Zayn’s dad Yaser, sisters Doniya, 28, and Waliyha, 21, attended the ceremony but the ex One Direction star – who is currently based in the US – didn't appear to be present.

His ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid showed her support for Safaa by liking the post.

Safaa looked beautiful in the stunning photos from her special day, which also included a shot of her Henna inked hand and sparkling ring.

The bride wore a gorgeous red lehenga with intricate gold detailing in the pictures as she cosied up to her new husband.

On Friday, Zayn's mum shared a sweet selfie of herself with Safaa as she celebrated her birthday.

The post was flooded with comments from fans asking whether Safaa was getting married, followed by congratulatory messages when the news was confirmed.

The teen's new husband Martin took to his Instagram account to thank their supporters in the wake of some people telling them they were too young to wed.

He wrote: 'Thanks to all of you who support us. We so appreciate that.'

The Pillowtalk singer's family still live in Bradford and he supports his parents and sisters financially.

Two years ago, Trisha launched a beauty salon with the help of her daughters Waliyha and Doniya, but it has since closed.

Doniya is a popular fashion blogger, handing out tips on Asian style online and in magazines.

Meanwhile, Waliyha has landed a modelling campaign promoting travel cards for a West Yorkshire bus firm.

Safaa, who boasts 450,000 followers on Instagram, is the youngest member of the family and is still at school.

It is not known how long she has been with her partner, the family preferring to keep the news private.

Kind-hearted Zayn, 26, bought a house in Bradford for his family after vowing he’d always look after them following his rise to fame in One Direction.

He also generously pays 49-year-old Trisha - who converted to Islam when she met his dad Yaser - a wage after convincing her to give up her job as a dinner lady a local school.

In the One Direction: This Is Us film, Zayn was memorably seen handing tearful Trisha the keys to their new family home.

'We never had enough money to buy our own house. We always lived in rented accommodation, so Zayn knew how very important it was for me to have my own place', she previously said.

Zayn's mum gave a rare interview in 2013 about their family life, describing her four children as 'shy'.

'None of the sisters will follow Zayn's footsteps into a music career... He'll tease his sisters, he'll hug them and they might have an argument like brothers and sisters do'.

Revealing he has special bond with Safaa, Trisha added: 'He spoils the younger one.'

MailOnline has contacted Zayn's representatives for comment.