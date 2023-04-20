Zee’s Pizzeria offers free pizza for a year for Taylor Swift Tickets

ALBAWABA - A pizza place is giving away a year long worth of free pizza in exchange for two Taylor Swift concert tickets.

A pizza place offered a year long of free pizza for whoever gives them two Taylor Swift tour tickets for the singer's Eras Tour.

The pizza place is called Zee's Pizzeria on Baronne Street, and it's owner Zander White is a huge Taylor Swift fan.

Whiter said: "We’d scream if we could go, Me and my wife are big fans, and we’d love to go. I don’t see a way to get tickets because they are way too expensive and too hard to get."

TROCARIAM? Zee's Pizzeria, pizzaria de Nova Orleans (USA), está oferecendo pizza grátis por UM ANO, em troca de ingressos para a "The Eras Tour", de Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/tAumrVMMdV — Update Swift Brasil (@updateswiftbr) April 19, 2023

Because the tickets are hard to get, the pizza place owner figured out a way for them to get two tickets for him and his wife by putting up a sign in front of the pizzeria that reads: "Free Pizza For Swift Tix?"

White shared: "We’d do at least a year of free pizza for two Swift tickets, I thought it would be funny, hoping Taylor would find out. Taylor just owns it really good. She’s so talented and doesn’t care what people say, and just does her thing."