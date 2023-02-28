Zendaya is set to make $1M per Euphoria episode

ALBAWABA - Zendaya reportedly negotiated her salary for Euphoria, and is now set to make $1 million per episode for the show's third season.

Zendaya, 26, is now allegedly going to make 1 million US dollars per episode of the third season of HBO's drama series Euphoria, in the series, the actress plays the lead role of Rue, and is the narrator of the series.

Zendaya has reportedly re-negotiated her deal for #Euphoria and will now be paid nearly $1M per episode.



The $1 million mark is notable for having been achieved by the entire primary cast of NBC's classic sitcom friends starting on the show's final three seasons.

It is still unknown how much Zendaya's co-stars make from the show.

In 2022, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney shared: "They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage."

Euphoria is one of HBO's most important shows, it features Zendaya, who plays the character of Rue Bennett, a teenage girl who finds herself addicted to drugs following the death of her father.

It is worth mentioning that for Euphoria's second season, Zendaya became the executive produces, making her the first person ever to receive an Emmy nomination in producing.