Ziad Burji stands with Saad Lamjarred

ALBAWABA - Stars stand with Saad Lamjarred against Laura Prioul in rape lawsuit.

With the start of Saad Lamjarred's trial on Monday in Paris, with his case related to the young woman Laura Priolle, which dates back to 2016, the singer received support from his fans and colleagues in the artistic community.

Ziad Burji shared on Twitter, a message of support for Lamjarred, in which he wrote, "We all hope that French justice will be the voice of heavenly justice, which we are certain is on the side of Saad."

He added: "We thank the Arab media for its strong and strict stance with the artist Saad Lamjarred and his demand for the realization of the truth. We are all with you."

DJ Red Suba shared a picture alongside the artist and captioned: "May God give you the good news and ease away the difficulties."