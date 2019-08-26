Zinab Oussama in Bikini Kissing Her Dog

Star Academy Arabia graduate Zinab Oussama posted a photo of herself, in which she appeared wearing a bikini and carrying a small dog.





The artist was subjected to a harsh attack in comments, especially that Moroccan singers such as Ibtssam Tiskat and Dunia Batma do not usually appear in bikinis in social media pictures.

In another story, Zinab Oussama, released a music video for the song "Dada Hayane" months ago, and it has exceeded 5 million views.



Oussama also participated in the latest edition of the Mawazine Festival, where she performed for an hour and a half a variety of songs, including covers of songs originally by Saad Lamjarred like "Mal Hbibi Malo".