Zombieland 2 Poster Released

The cast of Zombieland, including Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin, are together once again in the first poster for upcoming sequel Zombieland: Double Tap.

Sony Pictures released the poster Tuesday on Twitter by taking part in the #10YearChallenge. The studio placed the new poster next to the original film's poster from 2009.

"#10YearChallenge? Challenge Accepted. #Zombieland2," Sony Pictures said. Harrelson, Stone, Eisenberg and Breslin are striking the same pose from the original together while holding different weapons.

Ruben Fleischer is returning to direct the sequel based on a screenplay by original writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The film is set for release on October 11.

The film's Double Tap title refers to a practice in the first film about shooting a zombie in the head a second time after taking them down, to make sure that they are dead.