Iran Will Continue Attacking Football: Wilmots

Iran football coach marc Wilmots is satisfied with his team’s performance against South Korea, saying Team Melli will continue their attacking football.

Iran shared the spoils with South Korea in a friendly match on Tuesday.

Hwang Ui-jo was on the target for the hosts in the 57th minute and Kim Young-gwon scored an own goal in the 62nd minute.

“It was a friendly match but I believe that it was a top-level football. I think it was a satisfying match for the fans who attended the game because both of teams created scoring chances,” Wilmots said in the post-match news conference.

“As I’ve already said the best defense is a good offense and my boys played an attacking football. We created about 10 scoring chances and it’s very good,” he added.