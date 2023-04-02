Israelis take to streets, despite judicial reforms freeze

Demonstrators demanded Netanyahu's government to completely scrap the idea

ALBAWABA - Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets, in the largest protest march across the country since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he intends to carry out judicial reforms. The demonstrations come days after Netanyahu suspended the amendments.

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested, on Saturday, against the judicial amendments that Netanyahu's government intends to implement, despite the latter's recent decision to freeze his controversial move.

Demonstrators demanded Netanyahu's government to completely scrap the idea, instead of just suspending the decision temporarily.

International media outlets quoted the protests' organizers as saying, "the government does not want to reach an agreement, it just wants to buy time."

Protesters carried Israeli flags chanting "democracy", and banners read: "Democracy is stronger than this government" and "Arrest Netanyahu".

On Monday, the Israeli prime minister decided to postpone the draft bill for a few weeks, after mass protests and a general strike struck different areas of his country, in order to "make room for dialogue" and reach a compromise that satisfies his religious coalition, "Likud" and opposition parties.

There were conflicting reports about the number of protesters. While some sources said that the number ranged around 150,000 in different parts of Israel, other sources claimed that the number is three times more.

Rallies were organized in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities, but the largest was in Tel Aviv that attracted opposition leader Yair Lapid.

The protests witnessed individual clashes with the police, while officers arrested some demonstrators. The police in Tel Aviv were said to be using water cannon against the demonstrators.

Some time ago, the Knesset approved a draft "Judicial Reform Law," which would limit the power of the Supreme Court and give the government the upper hand over the judge appointment committee.

The draft law has been described as a "coup" by opponents, who justified their expression by saying that the draft law "would destroy democracy". Netanyahu insists, however, that it aims to restore balance between powers.

