Jordan: Official Appeals to 'Water Rations' in Face of 15% Dams Capacity

ALBAWABA - Jordan continues to suffer from water shortage. The problem has become acute since the summer holidays; and many would say, thank goodness, for the upcoming rainy seasons, of possibly autumn and winter.

AMMAN: After a long and hot summer, Jordan’s water reserves have hit record lows, with major dams being less than 15 percent full, officials said, warning of a looming water crisis amid a delayed onset of the wet season. https://t.co/zNqTjZWz4K via ... — Cybersecurity Alerts (@secalertsasia) September 13, 2022

The water problem has been trending on the social media with alarm bells ringing about Jordan's water capacity going down in all of its 14 major water dams to just 15 percent. And therefore to put it mildly the Kingdom is facing a water crisis.

#Jordan, after a long hot summer, is facing a looming #water crisis, with major dams at less than 15% capacity https://t.co/cxtJ0Gruf0 pic.twitter.com/mnc55up7oO — Arab News (@arabnews) September 7, 2022

The news is today trending under different hashtags including (#water, #Jordan) with a statement to the fact coming from an official from Jordan's Water Ministry, saying the Kingdom's 14 major dams hold only 15 per cent of their capacity of 280 million cubic metres.

The official preferring anonymity told the Jordan Times because of this, the public should ration water use due to the low levels of water in dams, adding “we have to save each drop of water for a good purpose,” he said.

Jordan has always faced a water crisis and websites and social media platforms continue to carry news - and this has been the case over the years - highlighting the water shortages the country faces.

“We did our best for citizens to meet their needs and there were no problems in the last period,” the official told the English language daily.

Demand for water in Jordan rises by 8 per cent every year, the official noted.