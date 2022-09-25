Jordan: Official Appeals to 'Water Rations' in Face of 15% Dams Capacity

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 25th, 2022 - 07:51 GMT
Wadi Mujib water dam
This picture shows a view of the reservoir of the Mujib Dam, the main water supply to Amman, in Madaba governorate, Jordan, April 20, 2021. - Khalil Mazraawi/AFP/Getty Images

ALBAWABA - Jordan continues to suffer from water shortage. The problem has become acute since the summer holidays; and many would say, thank goodness, for the upcoming rainy seasons, of possibly autumn and winter.

The water problem has been trending on the social media with alarm bells ringing about Jordan's water capacity going down in all of its 14 major water dams to just 15 percent. And therefore to put it mildly the Kingdom is facing a water crisis. 

The news is today trending under different hashtags including (#water#Jordan) with a statement to the fact coming from an official from Jordan's Water Ministry, saying the Kingdom's 14 major dams hold only 15 per cent of their capacity of 280 million cubic metres.

The official preferring anonymity told the Jordan Times because of this, the public should ration water use due to the low levels of water in dams, adding “we have to save each drop of water for a good purpose,” he said.

Jordan has always faced a water crisis and websites and social media platforms continue to carry news - and this has been the case over the years - highlighting the water shortages the country faces. 

“We did our best for citizens to meet their needs and there were no problems in the last period,” the official told the English language daily.

Demand for water in Jordan rises by 8 per cent every year, the official noted.

Tags:JordanMadaba

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...