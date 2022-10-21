Jordan Rejects Dutch Interference

The Foreign Ministry on Thursday voiced its rejection of the Dutch ambassador in Amman's statement following a courtesy meeting with the minister of state for media affairs.

The director of the European Department at the ministry expressed the ministry’s astonishment at the ambassador’s interference in the processing of a radio licence application for a non-Jordanian and non-Dutch individual. It was “incomprehensible” that an ambassador representing a friendly country interfered in a case governed by laws and regulations with full transparency, the director added.

The department director confirmed to the Dutch ambassador that Jordan is always open to frank dialogue that approaches all issues with all partners and friendly countries through diplomatic channels and direct contact, in accordance with diplomatic norms, but that it does not accept interference in its internal affairs.

He stressed that Jordan and The Netherlands have strong and historical friendship and partnership, and relations based on mutual respect, cooperation and direct dialogue, stressing keenness to further develop bilateral ties in various fields.