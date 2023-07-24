ALBAWABA Embarking on a weight loss journey is a commendable endeavor, but it's not always as straightforward as it seems.

Despite putting in effort and dedication, many individuals find that their weight loss progress is slower than expected.

More often than not, this slowdown can be attributed to common mistakes that hinder their success.

5 Common Mistakes Slowing Down Your Weight Loss Progress

Skipping Meals or Severely Restricting Calories



One of the most common misconceptions about weight loss is that eating less will yield faster results. However, skipping meals or severely restricting calories can do more harm than good.

When you deprive your body of essential nutrients, your metabolism slows down in an attempt to conserve energy.

Neglecting Proper Hydration



Staying hydrated is crucial for overall health and weight loss. Many people mistake thirst for hunger, leading them to consume unnecessary calories when what their body really needs is water.

Water plays a vital role in digestion, helping to break down food and absorb nutrients efficiently.

Moreover, drinking water before meals can help you feel fuller, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day.



Overindulging in "Healthy" Foods



While certain foods are touted as "healthy," it's essential to remember that they still contain calories. Nuts, avocados, olive oil, and whole grains are all nutritious choices, but they can contribute to weight gain if consumed in excessive amounts.

Lack of Physical Activity



A sedentary lifestyle can significantly impede weight loss progress. While maintaining a healthy diet is essential, incorporating regular physical activity is equally important.

Exercise not only burns calories but also boosts your metabolism and helps preserve lean muscle mass.

Lack of Sleep

Increases the Risk of Obesity, as sleeping during the day instead of at night affects metabolic processes, which result from disruptions in the biological clock.