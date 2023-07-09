5 must haves in your suitcase during travels

ALBAWABA - Traveling brings a lot of joy, such as seeing new things, new cultures, and how people live differently in different places, but one aspect of traveling that isn't very pleasing is packing since not a lot of people know what to put in their suitcases.

Packing can be overwhelming to many traverlers, especially if you have a lot you need to pack, and maybe not much time left, which is why packing ahead of time is usually always the best way to go.

But regardless if you have much time on your hands or not, here are 5 things you must always make sure you have on you.

Medications

If you have a set of medications you need to take, make sure not to forget them. It's easy to forget them sometimes as they aren't something you can put in the bag first, as you might need to take them while packing, which could lead to someone forgetting them altogether. Also, if say you are going somewhere on an airplane, make sure your Medications are in your carry-on.

Chargers

Make sure you have those on you as going somewhere and then realizing you forgot your charger is never fun, you wouldn't want your phone to run out of battery in the middle of the way. And while it's likely you can just buy another charger at the place you are traveling to, never count on that being the case.

Sanitizers

Ever since Covid, the chances are you'll have one of these on you, but the truth is that you should always make sure to carry one with you regardless as you never know when you might need it. It's never harmful to use a Sanitizer before eating or putting your hands on your face while you are out in public.

Sunscreen

Regardless of where you might decide to travel to, you'll find sun there, even in the countries where it might rain a lot.

As a tourist, the chances are you would be hoping to see many different things that the country you traveled to has to show, and sometimes that means you'll have to go outside and walk under the sunlight far more than what a person who is originally from that country and lives there, which is why sunscreen is important as not only can it protect your skin and decrease the risk of skin cancers and skin precancers, but it's also healthy for the skin.

Wallet

Your wallet, alongside your passport and documents you might need, are the most important things you'll need, and yet there are horror stories of people who forgot some of these while traveling. Always make sure to triple check you have all of these on you, and put them in a place you can easily access so you'll be able to hand them over to anyone who might ask for them without troubling yourself.