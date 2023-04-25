Barbie introduces first doll with Down syndrome

ALBAWABA- Mattel has introduced a new Barbie doll that represents a person with Down syndrome as part of the Barbie Fashionistas line.

Mattel has previously included dolls in the line with prosthetic legs, hearing aids, a wheelchair and the skin condition vitiligo. Mattel worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society on the latest doll's shape, features, clothing, accessory and packaging to accurately represent a person with Down syndrome.

The new Barbie doll features a shorter frame and longer torso, a rounder face shape, smaller ears, and a flat nasal bridge. Its almond-shaped eyes are slightly slanted and its palms have a single line. The doll wears a pink ankle foot orthotics to match her dress and sneakers that have a zipper to represent children with Down syndrome who use orthotics to support their feet and ankles. The doll's puff-sleeved dress pattern features butterflies, yellow and blue colors that are symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness. The doll also wears a pink pendant necklace with three upward chevrons representing the three copies of the 21st chromosome, which is the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome.

Mattel's Barbie Fashionistas line aims to offer children more diverse representations of beauty and fight the stigma around physical disabilities. In 2016, Mattel introduced a more realistic depiction of Barbie by making the newer dolls more inclusive and diverse in their appearance, including reintroducing the doll in four body types and seven skin tones, with 22 eye colors and 24 hairstyles.

The newest Barbie doll has been reviewed by a medical professional and is a significant step forward for inclusion, according to Kandi Pickard, NDSS president and CEO. Lisa McKnight, Mattel's executive vice president and global head of Barbie & dolls, said the goal with the doll is to "counter social stigma through play."