On father's day: best perfumes to your dad

ALBAWABA Father's Day is an annual celebration held in many countries around the world to honor and appreciate the significant role that fathers and father figures play in our lives.

It is a special occasion dedicated to recognizing their love, guidance, sacrifice, and unwavering support.

The nation’s first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in the state of Washington.

What better way to express your sentiments than with a thoughtful and luxurious fragrance? Here are some of the best perfumes that would make exceptional gifts for your dad on this special day:

Best perfume For men

1.Chanel Bleu de Chanel

Bleu de Chanel Parfum by Chanel is a Woody Aromatic fragrance for men. Bleu de Chanel Parfum was launched in 2018.

A woody, aromatic fragrance for the man who defies convention; a provocative blend of citrus and woods that liberates the senses. Fresh, clean and profoundly sensual.

Price on Amazon: $107/ 100 ml.

Dior Sauvage

Dior Sauvage is a fragrance that has captivated men worldwide with its magnetic and alluring appeal. Released by the renowned fashion house Christian Dior.

Price on sephora: $120/ 100 ml.

Gentleman Eau de Toilette Intense Givenchy



Gentleman Eau de Toilette Intense by Givenchy is a fragrance that embodies the modern gentleman, exuding confidence, refinement, and charisma.

Crafted by the prestigious French fashion house Givenchy, this scent combines classic elegance with a contemporary twist, making it a standout choice for men seeking a sophisticated and captivating fragrance.

Price on Amazon: $80/ 100 ml.

Father's Day also presents an opportunity to recognize the evolving roles of fathers in today's society. Traditional gender roles have evolved, and fathers are increasingly engaged in nurturing, caregiving, and emotional support.