Common mistakes to avoid while intermittent fasting

ALBAWABA - Intermittent fasting is a popular and effective way to shed those extra pounds and live a healthier life.

However, people can unknowingly make mistakes while trying intermittent fasting. Here are some common mistakes to be careful of and avoid:

1. Skipping meals

Many people think that skipping meals is a quick and easy way to lose weight however, this strategy can have a negative effect on your body and your weight loss goals.

Your body requires a certain amount of nutrition to function properly, and by skipping meals, you are depriving your body of that necessary nutrition. Instead of skipping meals altogether, plan your eating window and adjust your meals to fit your schedule.

2. Eating too much during your eating window

One of the most common mistakes people make while trying intermittent fasting is overeating during their eating window.

It's important to remember that intermittent fasting is not an excuse to eat anything and everything you want. Overeating can lead to weight gain and other health problems. Make sure to plan your meals in a way so they'll be healthy and balanced.

3. Drinking sugary drinks

It's normal to get thirsty during the day while sugary drinks, such as soda, sweetened tea, or juices are always tempting to pick up, they tend to be high in calories and can lead to weight gain.

Instead drink water, unsweetened iced tea, or black coffee since these drinks won't break your fast, and will keep you hydrated and satisfied.

4. Not getting enough sleep

Sleep is a critical component of overall health and weight loss. If you're not getting enough sleep, it can have a negative impact on your metabolism and appetite. Aim to get at least seven or eight hours of sleep each night to maintain good health and support your weight loss goals.

5. Not being patient

It takes time to see results from intermittent fasting. Don't expect to see results overnight. Be patient and give your body time to adjust to the changes you're implementing. Consistency is key to seeing success with intermittent fasting.