Difference between good and bad carbohydrates

ALBAWABA The basic nutrients which everyone needs for good health are 3 basic elements: carbohydrates, protein, and fats.

Carbohydrates have gotten a bad reputation in the diet world, some believing it’ll make them gain weight. The facts are, there are good carbs for the body, and bad carbs that should be avoided.

What are Carbohydrates?



Carbohydrates provide energy to the body that it needs to function normally. Chemically speaking, carbohydrates are made up of three basic components: carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.

From nutrition side of things, there are three main types of carbohydrates:



Sugar: The simplest type of carbohydrate, and it’s found in large numbers of foods.

Starch: A complex carbohydrate, and is a long chain of sugar molecules linked together.

Fiber: Another type of complex carbohydrate. Most fiber is not digested by the body, which makes you feel full without needing a lot of calories.

Carbohydrates are split into good and bad carbohydrates. It is important to know the difference between them, especially since good carbohydrates are beneficial to health and doctors recommend including them in your diet, while bad carbohydrates are harmful to health and you should stay away from them.

What are Good Carbohydrates?



Foods that are consumed in their natural state without undergoing any processing or change in their composition before consumption is called good carbohydrates.

They contain a higher percentage of fiber that the body needs for better health, as that fiber is able to secure large amounts of energy for a longer period of time, so the body that consumes good carbohydrates feels full. Also, foods rich in fiber help the body to get rid of toxins and reduce cholesterol.



And not only just that, but good carbohydrates are also rich in minerals and vitamins and have a low glycemic index when consumed. When eating it, a person can avoid a sudden increase in blood sugar, which is important for diabetics who need to check their blood sugar permanently. Here are some good carbohydrates that you should try to add to your diet:



-Nuts.

-Whole grains, such as oats, quinoa, barley, and brown rice.

- Legumes such as beans, lentils, and peas.

-Fruits, some fruits are better than others when it comes to carbohydrates. For example, grapes contain more sugar and less fiber than blueberries or raspberries.

-Pasta and wholegrain bread.

-Dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and butter.

-Potatoes, sweet potatoes.

-Vegetables.

What are Bad Carbohydrates?



Bad carbohydrates are foods that are processed and manufactured before being eaten. When natural food is processed, it is mixed with preservatives, colorings and flavorings that turn it into bad carbohydrates. In general, any food that is processed before eating is considered bad carbohydrates.



Most of the time, bad carbohydrates taste better than good carbohydrates. They are products rich in added sugar, which gives the body instant energy, but it goes away fast. It should be noted here that the continued consumption of these foods would lead to weight gain.

Doctors confirm that people who consume these foods put their lives in risk, as these foods can cause heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and more, which is why it is important to try and reduce the intake of bad carbohydrates. Here are some popular foods rich in bad carbohydrates that you should try avoiding:



-Sugary drinks such as sweetened coffee and energy drinks.

-White grains, including white bread, pasta and rice.

-Baked goods, such as biscuits, pastries, and rolls.

-Snacks, such as chips, pretzels and crackers.

-Desserts that contain a lot of added sugar.



Do remember that before purchasing any product, you can read the nutrition labels to know the percentage of added sugar into it. The less added sugar there is, the healthier.



What are the Differences Between Good Carbohydrates and Bad Carbohydrates?



-Carbohydrates in their natural state are the good, while processed are the bad.

- Good carbohydrates contain a higher rate of fiber.

-Consuming good carbohydrates gives energy level that lasts for a longer period of time.

- Good carbohydrates contain vitamins and minerals, while bad ones contain calories.

- Good carbohydrates are hard to digest, but healthy, unlike bad carbohydrates, which are easy to digest, but harmful.









