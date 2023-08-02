Dua for hot weather

ALBAWABA Dua, often translated as supplication or prayer, holds a central place in Islam. It serves as a means of communication between a believer and the Almighty.

Muslims are encouraged to offer prayers and Duas for various situations, including seeking protection from natural elements like extreme heat.

This act of seeking divine intervention fosters a sense of dependence on Allah and acknowledges His ultimate control over nature.



لا إِلٰهَ إِلَّا اللهُ مَا أَشَدَّ حَرَّ هٰذَا الْيَوْمِ ، اَللَّهُمَّ أَجِرْنِيْ مِنْ حَرِّ جَهَنَّمَ



La ilaha illallahu, ma ashadda harra hadhal yawm, allahuma ajirni min harri jahannam

“There Is No Deity Except Allah. How Hot Is This Day! O Allah, Protect Me From The Heat Of Jahnnam”