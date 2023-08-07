FDA gives green light to first postpartum depression pill in US

ALBAWABA The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has achieved a significant milestone in women's mental health by approving the first oral treatment for postpartum depression.

This groundbreaking drug, called zuranolone, will be marketed as Zurzuvae by Sage Therapeutics and Biogen, offering hope to the estimated 15% of women who experience postpartum depression in the weeks or months following childbirth.

Postpartum depression is a form of major depression that can develop after childbirth or in the later stages of pregnancy, impacting the emotional well-being of new mothers.

The FDA has approved the first postpartum depression pill in the US https://t.co/Hz165aqQbS — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 4, 2023

The condition can be severe, sometimes leading to life-threatening feelings and affecting women for months or even years.

Up until now, the only approved treatment option was brexanolone, marketed as Zulresso, which required intravenous infusion.

With the FDA's approval of zuranolone, a once-a-day pill, new mothers now have an accessible and convenient oral medication for treating postpartum depression.

The drug is designed to be taken for just two weeks, and many patients may experience rapid improvement within days.

Dr. Tiffany Farchione, the director of the Division of Psychiatry in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, expressed the significance of this development, stating that access to an oral medication would be a beneficial option for women dealing with the extreme emotional challenges of postpartum depression.

Clinical trials of zuranolone have yielded promising results, with women reporting significant improvements in their depression symptoms as early as day three of treatment.

Dr. Kristina Deligiannidis, a professor at the Institute of Behavioral Science at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in New York, who led the study of the drug, emphasized that this treatment was distinct from the "baby blues" or hormonal fluctuations, as postpartum depression requires specific intervention.