Foods you can still eat after expiry date

ALBAWABA We've all encountered that moment when we discover a food item lurking at the back of our pantry or refrigerator, long past its expiry date.

While it's generally recommended to adhere to expiry dates for food safety reasons, there are some instances where certain foods can still be consumed after the stated date.

However, it's crucial to exercise caution, inspect the food thoroughly, and use your judgment to ensure you're not putting your health at risk.

5 Foods you can still eat after the expiry date

Eggs



Eggs are another food item that may still be safe to consume for a short period after the expiry date.

If eggs have been stored in the refrigerator and are not cracked or showing any signs of spoilage, you can perform a water test to determine their freshness.

Place the egg in a bowl of water: if it sinks to the bottom and lies horizontally, it is likely safe to eat. However, if it floats or stands upright, it's best to discard it.

Frozen foods



Many frozen food items can still be consumed after their expiry dates, as long as they have been stored correctly in a consistently cold freezer.

Freezing food helps to slow down bacterial growth and preserve its quality. However, it's important to inspect frozen foods for any signs of freezer burn, deterioration, or changes in texture.

If the food appears freezer-burned or has a significantly altered taste, it's advisable to discard it.



Canned Foods

Most canned foods are suitable for consumption after their expiry dates, provided they are stored properly in a well-ventilated place, away from direct light, and the packaging remains intact without any external damage.

Under these conditions, canned foods can remain safe for consumption for a period that may reach up to 4 years.

Pasta

Pasta, usually extends its shelf life for a long time, but that validity may extend further if kept in a dry, well-ventilated place, preferably inside an airtight vase.

Honey

Honey is undoubtedly known as liquid gold because it is full of nutrients and never expires, it is one of those foods you can enjoy at any time without worrying about its expiration.

It is believed that this sugar alternative can last for centuries and decades and still taste the same, only if it is packaged and not adulterated or treated with chemicals.