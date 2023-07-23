Main steps to establish, sustain healthy relationships

ALBAWABA - They say humans are social beings, but just because we are it doesn't mean everyone knows how to communicate well.

We all crave human connection and desire to enjoy healthy relationships with those around us, some more than others, but we all want to have a strong relationship with someone at the very least. Establishing and sustaining healthy relationships is unfortunately not easy, and is a lifelong process that requires commitment, communication, and effort. Whether it is a romantic partner, family member, or friend, building positive relationships can have a strong lasting impact on our overall well-being and happiness.

Here are some tips and ways for establishing and sustaining healthy relationships:

1. Be Authentic

Authenticity is one of the key elements of building a healthy relationship. It means being true to yourself and letting your true personality shine through. It is easy to say it but sometimes it's hard to keep.

2. Have respect

We must treat others with respect in any relationship. Whether it is a friend, family member, or partner, showing respect ensures that we acknowledge their worth and value them. Respect creates an atmosphere of mutual appreciation that contributes to healthy relationships.

3. Be assertive, but admit when you're wrong

Assertiveness is a valuable trait to have, it allows us to communicate our needs and boundaries, stand up for ourselves, and gain respect from others along the way. However, it's important to remember that being assertive does not mean we are always right. We all make mistakes, and admitting when we're wrong is a crucial part of maintaining not only healthy relationships, but also personal growth.

4. Trust in others

Honesty, reliability, and consistency build trust, and it gives others the confidence that we will keep our promises. Building trust is important in any relationship. It means we rely on others and feel secure in their presence. Similar to the first point we mentioned, giving someone your trust isn't easy, but it goes a long way in building healthy relationships.

5. Be empathetic and kind

It's essential to understand and acknowledge others' feelings before responding to any situation, which is a huge aspect when it comes to building relationships. Regardless of what kind of person you're trying to befriend, kindness and empathy are always going to be the best effective approach. Being able to understand someone else's feelings and perspectives isn't easy, but if it's something you can do for someone, the chances are they'll truly appreciate it, and it will get them to try and do the same for you.