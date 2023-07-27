The many benefits of hiking

ALBAWABA - If hiking is your thing, you likely already know about these things, and if it's something you aren't into, maybe learning about these benefits would make you want to give hiking a go.

Here are some of the great benefits of hiking:

1. Helps with weight loss

While it might not be many people's first choice as a way to lose weight, hiking can still be an effective tool for weight loss. Depending on the intensity of the hike and the weight of the individual, hiking can burn somewhere between 400-700 calories per hour. Additionally, hiking can help build muscle and improve someone's health, both of which can contribute to weight loss goals. With regular hiking as part of a healthy lifestyle, weight loss can be achieved in a sustainable and enjoyable way.

2. Good for the heart

Hiking is good for the heart for several reasons. First, it is a form of cardiovascular exercise, which means it strengthens the heart muscle and improves blood flow throughout the body. This can lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease, and improve overall cardiovascular health. Hiking also increases oxygen intake and can improve respiratory function, which is important for heart health.

3. Increase bone density

Hiking can increase bone density due to the fact that it is a weight-bearing exercise, which means that muscles work against gravity to support the body's weight during the activity. When bones are subjected to this type of exercise, they are stimulated to adapt and become stronger to better withstand the load. Studies have shown that regular hiking can increase bone density, especially in areas such as the hips and lower spine, which are vulnerable to bone loss and fractures as people age.

4. Lowers the blood pressure

Hiking can lower blood pressure due to several reasons. First, it is a form of aerobic exercise, which means it increases the heart rate and improves blood circulation throughout the body. This can help to strengthen the cardiovascular system and promote better blood flow, which in turn can reduce high blood pressure. Exercise also triggers the release of endorphins, which are hormones that help reduce stress and anxiety, which tend to be common causes of high blood pressure.

5. The social aspect

One of the best things about hiking which other forms of exercise tend to lack is the social aspect. If you have a hiking partner or hiking friend group, you can hike while you enjoy keeping company with them. Hiking with a group can be a great way to motivate each other to stay active, which is a struggle people go through regardless of how active they are. And if that wasn't enough, socializing while hiking can also help you become closer and form deeper bonds with people.