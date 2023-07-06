Safest Middle Eastern countries in 2023

ALBAWABA - When planning your travels to the Middle East, prioritizing safety is crucial. The region, known for its rich history, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, also offers destinations that are considered among the safest in the world. In this exclusive guide, here are the top safest Middle Eastern countries to visit in 2023 according to Forbes.

United Arab Emirates (UAE):

The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is renowned for its modern infrastructure, strict security measures, and welcoming atmosphere. With low crime rates, excellent public transportation, and a thriving tourism industry, the UAE ensures a safe and memorable experience for visitors.

Oman:

Known for its stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, Oman offers a peaceful and secure environment for travelers. The country's friendly locals, well-maintained road networks, and breathtaking landscapes, including the majestic Hajar Mountains and pristine beaches, make it an ideal destination for adventure seekers and culture enthusiasts.

Qatar:

As one of the wealthiest nations in the world, Qatar has invested heavily in ensuring safety and security for its residents and visitors. With its futuristic architecture, vibrant cultural scene, and world-class hospitality, Qatar offers a safe haven for travelers to explore the thriving metropolis of Doha and immerse themselves in Arabian hospitality.

Jordan:

Steeped in history and ancient wonders, Jordan remains a safe and welcoming destination for travelers. The country's well-preserved archaeological sites, including the iconic city of Petra and the mesmerizing landscapes of Wadi Rum, can be explored with peace of mind. Jordanian hospitality and a strong emphasis on tourism safety make it an unforgettable destination.

Bahrain:

Known for its vibrant city life, rich history, and pearl diving heritage, Bahrain offers a safe environment for travelers. The country's well-regulated tourism industry, modern infrastructure, and friendly locals ensure a pleasant experience while exploring cultural landmarks, bustling souks, and serene coastal areas.

Kuwait:

With its thriving economy and strong emphasis on security, Kuwait stands as a safe destination in the Middle East. Travelers can indulge in the country's rich heritage, explore impressive modern architecture, and enjoy the warm hospitality of Kuwaiti locals. The country's low crime rates and well-organized infrastructure contribute to a secure travel experience.

On the other hand, if you are looking to have a global trip and you are looking for a peaceful place to visit then Iceland is your best choice as it is considered the world's safest country to visit in 2023.

Iceland:

Known for its stunning landscapes and friendly locals, Iceland consistently ranks high in safety. With low crime rates and a peaceful atmosphere, this Nordic island nation is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering mesmerizing geothermal wonders, cascading waterfalls, and other natural marvels.

