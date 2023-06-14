Scientist spends 100 days in underwater capsule

Albawaba - Scientist Joseph Dituri has set a new record by spending 100 days in an underwater capsule, surpassing the previous record of 73 days.

Joseph Dituri entered an underwater capsule on Key Largo Island in Florida for the Neptune 100 project. After completing the mission, he was greeted by a crowd and underwent a thorough medical examination.

Reflecting on his extraordinary experience, Dituri expressed how this venture has brought about significant personal transformation and expressed hope that it would inspire future generations of researchers to push the boundaries of human capability.

The University of South Florida issued a press release highlighting the potential benefits of high-pressure environments in promoting longevity and preventing age-related ailments.

Over the next few months, Dituri and his team will meticulously analyze the data collected before, during, and after the mission. The findings are scheduled to be presented at the World Extreme Medicine Conference in Scotland in November.

Dituri, who served as a diving officer in the U.S. Navy for 28 years, discovered his passion for science during his military career. After retiring as a commander in 2012, he pursued a Ph.D. at the University of Florida to deepen his knowledge of traumatic brain injuries.

In addition to his scientific pursuits, Dituri is also an author. He wrote a book titled "Deep Secrets" during the boredom of the pandemic. The novel follows the story of a young individual from New York who joins the Navy and becomes entangled with the CIA.

During the final days inside the underwater capsule, Dituri shared some intriguing insights with the press. He revealed significant improvements in his health, including increased telomere length by 20%, a tenfold rise in stem cells, enhanced sleep quality, a 50% reduction in inflammation, and lower cholesterol levels.

