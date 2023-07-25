Sealand is the smallest country in world

ALBAWABA Nestled in the North Sea, approximately 12 kilometers off the coast of Suffolk, England, lies a tiny self-proclaimed principality known as Sealand.

Spanning just 550 square meters, Sealand holds the title of the smallest country in the world. Despite its minuscule size, this micronation has a fascinating history, filled with intrigue, sovereignty claims, and a unique tale of resilience.

Sealand claims to be an independent state with a hereditary monarchy. Its official language is English. It has a purported currency like any other country called the Sealand Dollar. Sealand has a national anthem, postage stamps, and, of course, a distinctive flag.

And there are still a few people living permanently on the fortress. There are two caretakers, Mike Barrington and Joe Hamill, who alternate work shifts every two weeks, making it a full-time job. Like members of the "Royal Family," who manage affairs from England, they take their responsibilities very seriously.

Prince Michael says, "We don't live in a society where people like to dictate what others do. Everyone loves the idea of being free from the government. The world needs inspirational places like us, and there aren't many like these locations."

The story of Sealand begins in the aftermath of World War II. Constructed during the war, Sealand was originally called "Fort Roughs," a British Maunsell Sea Fort used to defend the United Kingdom against German air raids and naval threats.

The fort was part of a series of structures built in shallow waters to safeguard the nation's shores.

In the early 1960s, after the war, the fort was abandoned by the British government. However, it didn't stay unoccupied for long.

In 1967, a former British Army major and radio pirate, Paddy Roy Bates, seized the fort and declared it the sovereign Principality of Sealand.

Bates and his family moved in and claimed the platform as their own independent nation, drawing inspiration from the principles of self-determination and independence.

Sealand has been accused of being a haven for pirates and hackers. In 2000, it was reported that Sealand was being used by a group of hackers to launch attacks on government websites.

In 2012, a group of pirates reportedly used Sealand as a base to launch attacks on shipping vessels.

Over the years, Sealand has had some unique roles, including briefly operating as a data haven, offering server hosting services free from many regulations and laws governing traditional countries.

Despite its relatively obscure status on the international stage, Sealand's story has captured the interest and fascination of many, making it a noteworthy and intriguing case of a self-proclaimed micronation.