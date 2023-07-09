Study: Night owls may die earlier

  1. Home
Published July 9th, 2023
ALBAWABA A comprehensive 37-year study has unveiled a significant finding regarding individuals who have a propensity for staying up late: night owls have a higher probability of experiencing premature mortality.

According to the study published in the journal Chronobiology International, individuals known as "night owls," who have a sleep pattern where they go to bed late and wake up late in the day, may potentially die at a younger age compared to those who sleep and wake up early.

A team of scientists, including researchers from the University of Helsinki, conducted a study to evaluate the influence of an individual's chronotype, which refers to the natural inclination of the body to sleep at a specific time, on their health.

The findings of the study revealed that individuals with a distinct "evening" chronotype, characterized by staying up late at night and waking up later, had an increased risk of death.

However, further investigation by the researchers revealed that this elevated risk could be attributed to their higher consumption of tobacco and alcohol.

 

