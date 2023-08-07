What does cat symbolize in a dream?

ALBAWABA Dreams have intrigued humanity since time immemorial. They often serve as windows to our subconscious mind, revealing hidden thoughts, desires, and fears.

Among the myriad symbols that can appear in dreams, cats hold a special place. These enigmatic creatures have long been associated with mystery, independence, and intuition. So, what does it mean when cats enter the realm of our dreams?

Interpretation of the Dream of White Cats

If you see a white cat trying to catch your attention in your dream, this cat reflects your inner self that craves affection, love, tenderness, and care.

Furthermore, seeing a cat in a dream reflects your self-perception. You are aware that you are beautiful and attractive, which can lead to arrogance and looking down upon others around you.

However, if you dream of a white cat of extreme beauty, it symbolizes your strong desire to marry someone, but they are indifferent towards you and deceive you.

The aggressive white cat in the dream represents your sadness and unwillingness to accept the idea of being incapable of achieving your aspirations and dreams.

Interpretation of the Dream of Black Cats

The interpretation of dreaming about black cats often indicates bad luck.

If you dream of black cats attacking you, it signifies that you need to move forward in your relationship.

When you see cats in your dream, especially black ones, it is often considered a positive sign because the sight of a black cat can symbolize illusions and deception.

According to Ibn Sirin, if you see a black cat walking towards you, it brings good luck. However, if it walks in the opposite direction, it means that it takes the good luck with it.

Interpretation of Cat Dreams for Single Women (Unmarried)

The black cat in a dream for a single woman signifies a cunning and insincere person in love, someone deceitful and treacherous.

Interpretation of Cat Dreams for Married Women

As for the dream of cats for a married woman, it symbolizes failure in love and shock.

Interpretation of Cat Dreams for Pregnant Women

If a pregnant woman sees a cat in her dream, it is a good omen and indicates the arrival of a baby boy.